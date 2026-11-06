MP Assembly Winter Session From December 7 To 11, Congress Set To Corner Government Over Spurious Liquor Deaths, Fertiliser Shortage And Power Cuts In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The notification to start the winter session of the state Assembly will be released shortly. The five-day session will start on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

The session is likely to be stormy this time, as the opposition Congress will attack the government on issues like deaths related to spurious liquor, the death of a police inspector because of illicit liquor trading, fertiliser shortage and unscheduled power cuts.

Several agitations by selected candidates who are demanding appointments from the government will also rock the Assembly during the session.

The government will also bring bills related to the supplementary budget and other business during the session.