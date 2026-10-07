CM Mohan Yadav Joins Seva Jyoti Yatra In Ujjain, Marks PM Modi’s 25 Years As Head Of Government | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the ‘Seva Sankalp Sabha’ and carried a torch during the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Ujjain on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as a head of government.

The Chief Minister, along with local MLAs and other public representatives, sat in front of the stage at Aastha Garden in Freeganj and listened to the virtual addresses of Prime Minister Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

After the speeches, senior citizens were honoured. A Seva Jyoti Yatra was then taken out from Aastha Garden to Shaheed Park, with Yadav carrying a torch during the procession.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as head of a government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Heartiest congratulations to all the people of the state from my side. It is our good fortune that the Prime Minister has completed 25 years of public service." — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

‘Work For Developed India’

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said Modi had completed 25 years of public service as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister. “We are fortunate to have received the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We should pledge to serve the country with our full capacity,” Yadav said.

He added that every moment of Modi’s public life had been dedicated to the nation and urged people to work towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister also said religious tourism in Ujjain had entered a new phase, with more than seven crore pilgrims visiting the city last year. He said Ujjain would witness rapid development in the coming years.

PM Modi Addresses Gathering

Addressing the programme virtually, Modi said he had completed 25 years of serving as a head of government and thanked people for their continued trust and blessings. He said the faith and experience gained during these 25 years were a valuable asset belonging to the country and its people.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Modi had faced several challenges during his 25-year journey and continued to take the country forward. MPs Anil Firojiya and Umesh Nath Maharaj, MLAs and several other public representatives attended the programme and the torch procession.