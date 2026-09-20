CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Ujjain Development Works Ahead of Simhastha 2028 | VIDEO | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inspected ongoing development and construction works in Ujjain as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028. He walked through key areas to review road widening and new road construction projects and directed officials to complete important works on time. Yadav also interacted with local residents and thanked those who voluntarily supported road widening by making space available from their properties.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the road widening work from Nilganga to the KTM-GAIL India crossing and the construction of a new road from Shantinagar towards Indore Road.

He sought details from officials about the progress and deadlines of the projects and directed them to give priority to works important for Simhastha 2028.

आज उज्जैन में सिंहस्थ-2028 की तैयारियों के अंतर्गत नीलगंगा रोड, महामृत्युंजय द्वार एवं आईटी पार्क में चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान अधिकारियों को सभी कार्य उच्च गुणवत्ता के साथ निर्धारित समय-सीमा में पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।



नीलगंगा रोड पुराने और नए उज्जैन… pic.twitter.com/xPok9PyyWG — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 20, 2026

Residents support road widening work

During the inspection, local residents welcomed Yadav and interacted with him. The Chief Minister also met children and encouraged them.

Yadav thanked residents who voluntarily moved back parts of their houses, shops and land to support road widening projects. He said their cooperation reflected their commitment to the development of Ujjain.

He said the main route to the Mahakaleshwar Temple runs from Sindhi Colony Square to Nanakheda Bus Stand, while an alternative route will also be available from Nanakheda. The important road will connect the old and new parts of Ujjain through an elevated bridge.

The Chief Minister said residents had also cooperated by relocating some religious structures affected by development works. He said the government would ensure quality infrastructure and complete projects with commitment.

Read Also Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Jain Upashray In Ujjain

Ujjain emerging as religious tourism hub

Yadav said the number of devotees visiting Ujjain has increased significantly in recent years. According to him, around 60-70 lakh devotees used to visit the city annually, while nearly eight crore visited last year. He said the number could cross 12 crore this year.

He said Ujjain and Indore are emerging as major religious tourism centres, creating new economic opportunities in the region.

The government is expanding roads, traffic facilities and other infrastructure in view of the rising number of visitors and Simhastha 2028. The focus is on improving facilities for devotees as well as local residents.