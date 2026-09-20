Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Jain Upashray In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Sunday attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a new Upashray building at the Shri Jain Shwetambar Temple in Madhavnagar, Ujjain. After offering prayers to Lord Shri Sheetalnath Swami, the Chief Minister said that whatever work people undertake in life happens by God’s will. He highlighted the importance of non-violence, compassion, self-restraint, social harmony and cooperation, urging people to contribute to society through virtuous deeds.

Dr. Yadav said that birth and death are beyond human control and those who choose the path of renunciation are considered Mahavirs. He said the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide humanity towards renunciation, self-restraint, non-violence and compassion.

The Chief Minister stressed that society and an organised system are essential in life. He urged people to make the best use of their limited time and complete good works during their lifetime.

The event was organised by the Shri Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Tapagachha Shri Sangh and Upashray Trust. Trust President Sanjay Nahar welcomed Dr. Yadav and presented him with a memento. A large number of members of the Shwetambar Jain community attended the ceremony.

Dr. Yadav performed prayers and ritualistic worship of Lord Shri Sheetalnath Swami before participating in the Bhoomi Pujan for the new building.

The proposed Upashray building will include a temple dedicated to Lord Manibhadra under the concept of ‘Teen Dham, Ek Muqam’. An e-library is also proposed. The facility will host religious, spiritual and social activities.

Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath Ji Maharaj, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Kalawati Yadav, Om Jain, Jagdish Agrawal and Sanjay Agrawal were among those present.