Madhya Pradesh Sanctions ₹600 Crore For High-Tech Simhastha Security In Ujjain | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government plans to purchase security gadgets for Simhastha.

The police will purchase them, keeping in mind security arrangements during Simhastha.

A meeting of the senior secretaries' committee, chaired by the chief secretary, sanctioned Rs 600 crore to the police department for purchasing security apparatus.

The government will hand over the funds to the police through the nodal agency of Simhastha, the Urban Development Department.

Nearly 30 crore people from different parts of the country and abroad will flock to Ujjain during Simhastha.

But the police estimate that more than 30 crore will visit Ujjain on the occasion. In this situation, the police plan to make elaborate security arrangements.

Thus, the police will purchase bomb disposal gadgets, body-worn cameras, vehicles equipped with modern devices, drones, face-identification equipment, and cyber security apparatus.

Once the PHQ recives the fund, they will float tenders.

This time, the police will install barricades in Ujjain during Simhastha. Earlier, PWD used to do the work.

Since a different agency handled the barricading work, it created problems, so the government assigned the work to the police department.

The police have also planned to pay special attention to cyber security. Cyber criminals duped devotees of a huge amount of money in the name of making arrangements for bathing, lodging, and providing other facilities in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.

The police have geared up to install modern equipment at vantage points in Ujjain to keep cyber frauds at bay.

Urban Development to handle command centre

The police headquarters sent a proposal to the government for setting up the command centre.

But during the meeting with the chief secretary, the government allotted the work to the Urban Development Department.

Keeping Simhastha in mind, the department plans to set up a modern command centre.