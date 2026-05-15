CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Ram Ghat Road Widening Work In Ujjain Ahead Of Simhastha 2028

CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Ram Ghat Road Widening Work Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Ram Ghat in Ujjain during his stay in the city and inspected the road widening work from Harsiddhi Pal to Ram Ghat.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete the work quickly while maintaining quality standards to ensure better facilities for devotees.

CM Yadav said the widening work is being carried out in preparation for Simhastha 2028 to improve convenience for both pilgrims and local residents.

He said the state government is continuously monitoring all development works and ensuring they are completed in a way that benefits the religious city of Ujjain for a long time.

He added that citizens, public representatives and followers of all religions are supporting the development work.

CM shares glimpses online

आज उज्जैन प्रवास के दौरान राम घाट पर जारी कार्यों का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।



उज्जैन में होने वाले सिंहस्थ-2028 के महापर्व के लिये स्थानीय जनता, जनप्रतिनिधि और प्रशासन सब मिलकर एक भाव के साथ कार्य कर रहे हैं। सभी धर्मों के लोग अपने देवस्थानों को हटाने… pic.twitter.com/6nbBPWSD5N — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 15, 2026

Sharing the glimpses of his visit in Ujjain on his official X handle, the CM wrote, “Today, during a visit to Ujjain, I inspected the ongoing works at Ram Ghat and issued necessary directions to the officials. For the grand festival of Simhastha-2028 to be held in Ujjain, the local public, elected representatives, and administration are all working together with a sense of unity. People of all religions are themselves taking the initiative to remove their shrines. This is highly commendable.”

According to the Chief Minister, the people of Ujjain are setting an example for the country by cooperating in road widening and other projects.

After inspecting the road project, CM Yadav also reviewed a flood rescue training programme organised by the Home Guard department.

He encouraged the Home Guard personnel undergoing training and greeted the jawans.

District Commandant Santosh Kumar Jat said around 250 Home Guard personnel are being given 15-day training in deep diving, swimming, boating, use of life jackets, disaster rescue equipment, underwater rescue and surface water rescue operations.

Several public representatives and officials were present during the visit, including Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki, Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, MLA Sanjay Agrawal, Simhastha Fair Officer Ashish Singh and ADGP Rakesh Gupta.