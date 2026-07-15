CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 300-Bed District Hospital In Indore, Maternity Wing To Open First — VIDEO | X / Office of Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 300-bed District Hospital building on Dhar Road in Indore.

Built at a cost of around ₹83.16 crore, the four-storey hospital is expected to improve healthcare facilities for lakh of residents in western Indore.

Sharing details of the inauguration, Mohan Yadav said 52 medical colleges would be established in Madhya Pradesh in the next two-and-a-half years.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, medical education facilities in the state had expanded significantly.

The number of government and private medical colleges in the state has increased from five to 33, offering around 5,500 MBBS seats.

Maternity wing to be operational first

The Chief Minister also stressed that priority was being given to quality in the construction of healthcare and medical education infrastructure.

However, only the 34-bed maternity wing will become operational in the first phase. The remaining 266 beds and major departments, including medicine, surgery, orthopaedics and cardiology, will be started later.

Despite the hospital building being fully ready, patients requiring treatment for serious illnesses will continue to depend on MY Hospital until all departments become functional.

166 staff appointed for hospital operations

The Health Department has appointed 166 officers and employees to run the hospital. The staff includes specialist doctors, nursing officers, pharmacists, radiographers and laboratory technicians.

Health Commissioner officials have already inspected the facility and reviewed preparations. However, due to incomplete administrative arrangements, the hospital is being opened in a phased manner.

Maternity services to benefit western Indore

The newly opened maternity wing will provide immediate relief to pregnant women from areas such as Chandan Nagar, Noorani Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sirpur and Rajendra Nagar, along with more than two dozen nearby villages.

The facility is expected to reduce the burden on existing hospitals for maternity-related services, though patients requiring other specialised treatments will have to wait until the respective departments become operational.