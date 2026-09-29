CM Mohan Yadav Emotional Video: '36 Bachhe Mar Gaye Balaghat Mein Tab Rona Nahi Aaya....' Jitu Patwari After Viral Video Shows Teary CM Over Removal Of Portion From Ancestral House In Ujjain

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Back At CM Mohan Yadav Over Shedding Tears During Removal Of Portion From Ancestral House In Ujjain | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after the latter became emotional while removing a portion of his ancestral house in Ujjain as part of the road widening project. Patwari questioned why the Chief Minister did not show similar concern over other issues, including deaths allegedly linked to spurious liquor, cough syrup and the Balaghat child deaths.

Patwari said that while CM Yadav shared emotional memories of his childhood home, he remained silent during tragedies affecting people across the state.

Patwari Questions CM’s Emotional Response

Targeting the Chief Minister, Jitu Patwari said, “Mera ghar hai, mera bachpan hai, bachpan ke liye mai kya karu? Log mar rahe hain, bacche mar gaye 36, Balaghat me tab rona nahi aaya aapko, cough syrup me mar gaye 26 bacche, tab rona nahi aaya aapko.”

(It is my house, my childhood memories are attached to it, but what about the people who are dying? 36 children died in Balaghat, you did not cry then. 26 children died due to cough syrup, you did not cry then).

He further alleged, “Arre is desh me sharab ne 100 se zyada mrityu kar di aapke papon ne, tab rona nahi aaya aapko…Apni neev tod ke aur rone lage aap…Murkh samajhte ho Pradesh ko? Annkhon me dhool jhonkna chahte ho aap Pradesh ki?”

(More than 100 people died due to liquor because of your government’s failures, but you did not cry then. Now you have broken the foundation of your own house and started crying. Do you think the people of Madhya Pradesh are fools? Are you trying to mislead the people?

#WATCH | MP CM Mohan Yadav Removes Part of Ancestral House For Ujjain Road Widening Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #RoadWidening #MohanYadav pic.twitter.com/i0gGMQKm83 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 27, 2026

Read Also CM Mohan Yadav Removes Part of Ancestral House For Ujjain Road Widening Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 |...

CM Mohan Yadav Removes Portion Of Ancestral House

Ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed a portion of his ancestral house in Ujjain’s Abdalpura using a pickaxe as part of the road widening project.

The 730-metre stretch from Khajurwali Masjid to Ganesh Chowk will be widened to 15 metres at a cost of around ₹9.80 crore. The project will impact portions of 272 buildings, with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation already completing measurements, marking boundaries and issuing notices.

Several residents, including Vinod Rathore and Ravindra Kumar Rathore, have voluntarily removed the marked portions of their houses. The widening aims to improve traffic movement ahead of Simhastha 2028.