CM Mohan Yadav Bans Production, Sale & Usage Of Analogue Paneer In Madhya Pradesh | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has banned the production, sale and use of analogue paneer, following similar restrictions imposed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to stop the use of the product in the state.

Soon after the order, the Food Safety Department in Indore carried out an inspection and seized around 450 kg of low-fat paneer suspected to be analogue paneer.

Yadav announced the decision during a meeting with officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department before leaving for Gujarat on Wednesday.

He said the government wanted to promote naturally produced milk products and protect the identity of Madhya Pradesh’s dairy sector.

"We have decided to discourage analogue paneer and impose a ban on it in Madhya Pradesh. We want to build the identity of our state on the purity of naturally produced milk products," Yadav said.

Analogue paneer is a cheaper alternative to traditional paneer. It is prepared using vegetable fats, starch and other ingredients, either partially or completely replacing milk. Due to its lower cost, its demand has increased in the market.

The ban was also introduced due to concerns that Madhya Pradesh could become a dumping ground for analogue paneer after neighbouring states imposed restrictions.

Yadav added that despite FSSAI guidelines, some manufacturers were not following proper standards.

The government estimates that around 300 to 400 quintals of analogue paneer enter the Madhya Pradesh market daily, with monthly consumption estimated at nearly 9,000 to 12,000 quintals.

Officials have warned manufacturers and sellers to stop production and sale immediately, failing which strict legal action will be taken.

The Food Department is also conducting regular checks under the ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh’ campaign to prevent the sale of adulterated food items, especially ahead of festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

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What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a cheaper alternative to traditional milk-based paneer. Unlike regular paneer, which is made by curdling milk, analogue paneer is prepared using ingredients such as vegetable fats, starch, milk solids, proteins and other additives.

It is designed to resemble the taste and texture of real paneer and is often used by restaurants and food businesses due to its lower cost.

However, concerns have been raised over its quality, labelling and the possibility of consumers being misled into believing it is made entirely from milk.