 MP CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Investors In Ahmedabad, Pitch State Investment Opportunities
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MP CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Investors In Ahmedabad, Pitch State Investment Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to meet industrialists and attract investment to the state. The Spacetech Vision Forum Madhya Pradesh will bring together representatives of over 25 companies, start-ups and investors. Discussions will cover textiles, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial expansion opportunities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Investors In Ahmedabad, Pitch State Investment Opportunities
MP CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Investors In Ahmedabad, Pitch State Investment Opportunities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to draw investors to the state. He will hold discussions with eminent industrialists.

In Ahmedabad, Spacetech Vision Forum Madhya Pradesh will be organised in which representatives of more than 25 Spacetech companies, start-ups, investors and ecosystem will participate.

The discussion will focus on investment in textiles, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial expansion.

The chief minister will have a meeting with the chairman of Hariskrishna Exports, Brijmohan Chiripal, chairman of Chiripal Group, Chiman Bhai Shah, chairman of Agrawal Group among others.

Achal Bakeri, chairman of CII Gujarat State Council and chairman of Symphony Limited, will deliver the inaugural speech. This will be followed by a special audio-visual presentation on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Additional chief secretary, industries, Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary, science and technology, M Selvendran, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation managing director Chandramauli Shukla and some other senior officials will accompany the chief minister during his Ahmedabad visit and facilitate discussion with the investors.

The chief minister earlier visited Delhi and Mumbai to attract investment proposals.

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