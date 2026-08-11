Bhopal Master Plan On Cards? MP Govt Plans To Provide Relief To Traders Operating Commercial Activities From Residential Plots After SC Order | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has started finding ways to provide relief to traders, running commercial activities from residential plots after an order from the Supreme Court.

Implementing the Master Plan may be one of the ways that the government may opt for relief.

The government may also make rules on how it can convert the residential plots into commercial ones.

It plans a compounding method to provide relief to traders. The Supreme Court will hear the case on September 15, so the government wants to find a solution before the hearing.

The municipal corporation has started a survey again. The government will fix categories of traders on the basis of the survey.

The categories consist of the traders who function from main roads, from the places with wide roads, business activities conducted from colonies, and shops set up on encroached land.

On the basis of the categories, the government may give some concession on commercial activities to the shopkeepers who run businesses from the main roads and the places where it can use the compounding method.

So, the government may come up with some rules. The state plans to stop the activities of those who set up their businesses encroaching upon government lands and on the roads which have no place for running such activities.

Commercial activities may be categorised

The government also plans to make a rule for what kind of commercial activities it may allow from residential areas. The state will not allow such businesses as disturb the residents of an area. The state may allow such activities to which residents have not objections.