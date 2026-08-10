Bhopal Gets 7 Inches Rain In 24 Hours, Kolar, Hoshangabad Road Among 50+ Waterlogged Areas; Minister Vishvas Sarang Orders Drain Cleaning During Inspection | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal received around 7 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall recorded in the city this season so far.

The rain also brought trouble to several parts of the city, with more than 50 areas in the old city and other parts facing waterlogging.

Rain began in Bhopal on Saturday night and continued till Monday afternoon, with spells of heavy and light rain.

Several areas, including Kolar Road, Narialkheda, Shiv Nagar, Karond, Bairasia Road, Gandhi Nagar, Hoshangabad Road, Ayodhya Bypass, Raisen Road and Bairagarh, reported waterlogging.

Water entered several homes in Geeta Nagar, causing trouble for residents.

Minister Vishwas Sarang visited rain-affected areas under the Narela Assembly constituency along with local representatives and Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials. He inspected wards 38 and 39, where waterlogging was reported following the heavy rain.

Watch VIDEOS below :

Very heavy rainfall in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh overnight



Bhopal IMD recorded 176mm rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:30am#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #flooding #Heavyrainfall



Cc @shubhamtorres09 pic.twitter.com/bgl11SP1nd — sustainme.in®️ (@sustainme_in) August 10, 2026

The heavy rain also led to the closure of Bairasia Road for some time. Several trees were also reported to have fallen at different places.

The rainfall brought relief after a long dry spell, but also created problems for residents in many low-lying areas.

During the visit, Sarang, along with the officials found that water was not flowing properly through some drains because polythene and other waste had got stuck inside them.

Sarang directed municipal workers to clean the drains immediately and ensure that rainwater could flow out properly.

In a video shared by Sarang, he can be seen inspecting the affected areas and scolding people over throwing polythene and garbage into drains. He also urged residents not to dump waste in drains, saying that keeping the drainage system clean is a shared responsibility.

Sarang also directed officials to take steps to improve water drainage in the affected areas so that residents do not face further problems due to the rain.

भोपाल में भारी बारिश के कारण नरेला विधानसभा अंतर्गत वार्ड क्रमांक 38 एवं 39 के कुछ क्षेत्रों में जलभराव की स्थिति निर्मित होने की सूचना पर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं नगर निगम के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया।



निरीक्षण के दौरान नालियों में… pic.twitter.com/85JVMLuBfC — विश्वास कैलाश सारंग (@VishvasSarang) August 10, 2026

Water levels rise in Bhopal dams

The heavy rainfall has also increased water levels in several dams around Bhopal. Kaliasot Dam recorded a rise of around one foot, Kerwa Dam saw a three-foot increase, while Kolar Dam's water level rose by around one foot.

The rise in water levels has brought some relief after the recent shortage of rainfall, even as authorities continue to monitor waterlogging and drainage problems across the city.