CM Chouhan to visit Mandsaur tomorrow

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to pay a visit to Mandsaur and participate in various functions at district headquarters on May 8.

In this regard, district officials, party bearers and public representatives are reviewing the arrangements ahead of CM’s visit to the city.

As per the official programme issued by additional collector RP Verma, CM is scheduled to arrive at 01.25 pm at the Mandsaur airstrip. After spending two hours in the city he would return to Bhopal at 3.30 pm.

During his visit, CM is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony of Sahastra Shivling at the premises of Shree Pashupatinath temple and unveil the temple bell weighing 3,700 kg. Thereafter, he would address an event after laying the foundation stone of the proposed medical college. CM will also lay the foundation stone of the proposed girls hostel and Manglik Bhawan at the MIT square.

On this occasion, Ganediwal Parmarthik Trust chief Pradeep Ganediwal will distribute 100 e-rickshaws to women in order to make them self-reliant. State cabinet minister Jagdish Devra, Hardeep Singh Dang, minister in-charge Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon along with other concerned ministers and MLAs are expected to attend the event.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:55 PM IST