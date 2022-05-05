CM to lay foundation stone of Mandsaur medical college on May 8

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Mandsaur and participate in various functions on May 8.

CM Chouhan will lay the foundation stone of the medical college and attend the consecration ceremony of Sahastra Shivling on the premises of Shree Pashupatinath temple.

MP Sudhir Gupta accompanied by district president Nanalal Atoliya reviewed the arrangements on Thursday. Gupta visited the proposed construction site located near the bypass and gave the necessary instructions. Thereafter, he accompanied by district president Atoliya visited Pashupatinath temple, reviewed arrangements and gave the necessary instructions.

MP Gupta said that Chouhan would participate in the Sahastra Shivling consecration ceremony and unveil the temple bell weighing 3,700 kg. Thereafter, he would address an event after laying the foundation stone of the medical college.

On this occasion, general secretary Vijay Athwal, Vijay Surana, Yogesh Gupta, Dheeraj Patidar, Rajesh Namdev, Bunty Chauhan, Pulkit Patwa, Gaurav Aggarwal, Pushpendra Bhavsar, Mahendra Parihar, Banshi Rathore, district collector Gautam Singh and other workers and officials were also present.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:44 PM IST