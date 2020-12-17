Clear skies and cold winds as Indore ushers in winter season; night temperature drops

Cold winds and cleared sky intensified cold conditions in Indore on Thursday. However, the morning remained foggy and the visibility dropped to 800 meters at 8 am, consecutively for the second day.

As the clouds cleared from the sky, the city on Thursday saw bright weather after five days, while the same phenomenon saw the night temperature drop by one degrees Celsius from what was recorded on Tuesday.

According to the regional meteorological department, “Cold conditions have been generated due to cold winds blowing from north India. The condition would remain for next couple of days and the temperature may dip further.

They added that city would witness fog in coming days due to the generation of high pressure and increase in humidity in the region.

Night temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 13 degree Celsius which was two degrees above the normal.

“The night temperature would drop to single digit in next two days while the day temperature would remain close to 24-25 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman predicted.