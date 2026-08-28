Class 2 Student Afraid To Return To School After Being Thrashed By Principal In MP’s Ratlam; Case Filed | File Pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old Class 2 student was allegedly thrashed by the principal of Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Karvakhedi village of Ratlam district, leaving him injured and reportedly afraid to return to school.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 21. The child’s father accused school principal Omprakash Vaghela of assaulting his son, Ankit, for playing with other children during a break.

According to the father, when he returned home from work around 11 pm, he noticed injuries on his son’s cheek and hand, along with bleeding near his elbow.

When questioned the following day, the child allegedly told him that the principal had hit him while he was playing with other students.

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The father alleged that when he confronted Vaghela over the incident, the principal threatened to expel his children from the school if he lodged a complaint. Fearing consequences, he initially did not approach police.

However, after Ankit repeatedly refused to attend school, his father took him to Tal police station on August 26 and lodged a complaint.

Police subsequently registered a case against Vaghela under Sections 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.

An audio recording purportedly of a conversation between the principal and the child’s father has also surfaced. In the recording, the principal is allegedly heard acknowledging his mistake and apologising.

He also purportedly says that the child had hit a wall while being struck and assures the father that there would be no further complaints involving the student.

The father claimed the incident had left his son frightened and mentally distressed, resulting in his refusal to return to school.

Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident.