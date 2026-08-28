Indore Police Return 238 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹75 Lakh To Owners

Indore Police Return 238 Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs 75L To Owners |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police returned 238 lost mobile phones worth around Rs 75 lakh to their owners on Thursday. The phones were recovered through complaints received on the CitizenCOP application and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) or Sanchar Saathi portal.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rajesh Tripathi said that the cyber cell of the crime branch used technical resources and mobile tracking systems to trace the lost/stolen mobile phones. The recovered devices were being used not only in different districts of Madhya Pradesh but also in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states.

With this latest recovery, police returned a total of 1,045 lost mobile phones to their owners this year. People may report lost or stolen phones through the CitizenCOP application. They can also use the CEIR or Sanchar Saathi portal to block the IMEI number of a lost or stolen phone. Police advised people to inform the nearest police station immediately and register an online complaint so the phone can be traced through technical means.

Zone-2 police return 63 phones to owners

Zone-2 police have recovered and returned more than 63 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The phones had been reported missing from the areas under Pardeshipura, MIG, Vijay Nagar, Lasudia, Khajrana, Kanadiya and Tilak Nagar police stations.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-2, Aman Singh Rathore said police used technical resources, IMEI details, and digital tracking methods to locate the phones. Some of the recovered phones were traced to different parts of Madhya Pradesh as well as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states.

The phones were formally handed over to their owners. Many complainants had been waiting a long time to get their phones back and described their recovery before Raksha Bandhan as a special gift.