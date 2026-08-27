Indore’s DAVV Holds Deeksharambh–Rubaroo 2026 For 900 Students; Freshers Take ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ Pledge | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deeksharambh-Rubaroo 2026 Orientation Programme was organised for newly admitted students of the Institute of International Professional Studies (IIPS) and School of Applied Humanities and Technology Management (SATHM), DAVV.

The programme marked the beginning of a new academic journey for the students.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Singhai, registrar Prajwal Khare and director Yamini Karmarkar guided the students during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the energy, technological skills, creativity and innovative potential of Gen Z and called upon students to channel these qualities in a positive direction.

Registrar Prajwal Khare impressed the students with his energetic address and short Hindi poems, making his interaction memorable.

Director Yamini Karmarkar welcomed the newly admitted students and emphasised the importance of holistic development, curiosity, discipline and making the best use of available opportunities.

A significant and inspiring moment of the programme was when the Vice-Chancellor administered the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge to around 900 students.

The students pledged to contribute towards building a healthy, responsible and drug-free society.

Faculty members and staff of both departments were present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Jyoti Sharma.