Indore Online Betting Case: Dubai Link Emerges As Police Arrest 12th Suspect; Over 40 Bookies On Radar | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested another member of the online betting network linked to Nana Patwari. The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Chaudhary, a resident of Bhanwarkuan.

Police said he was connected with previously arrested bookies Manish Pamnani and Dharmendra alias Dhammu Bhat, who were in contact with a bookie known as Rohit Dubai.

According to police, Rohit Dubai operated from Dubai and provided betting links to members of the network. The suspects then sold IDs to smaller bookies and agents connected with them.

DCP Narendra Rawat said Mukesh Chaudhary was involved in bringing customers for bookies Sanjay Kaushal alias Ronny, Manish Pamnani and Dhammu Bhat, who are linked to Nana Patwari.

The investigation has also revealed the name of Vinod alias Vicky Gidwani, Pamnani’s brother-in-law. Police said he was operating an online betting business from Bhopal and has also been made a suspect in the case.

With Mukesh’s arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in the case has reached 12. More than 40 other bookies are currently on the police radar.

Police said the betting network worked through IDs provided by bookies operating from Dubai.

For example, if an ID was created with a limit of Rs 1 crore, the main bookies would create sub-IDs through the website and provide them to agents using different numbers. These agents then used the sub-IDs to run betting operations.

Police have identified the suspects on the basis of betting IDs found on their mobile phones, call detail records and transactions in their bank accounts. Police said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.