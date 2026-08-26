Major Drug Bust In MP's Ratlam: Police Seize 2.495 Kg MD, Creta Worth ₹2.70 Crore; Smugglers Flee | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Kalukheda police seized nearly 2.495 kg of MD drugs along with a car used for smuggling. The combined value of the drugs and vehicle is estimated at around Rs 2.70 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, SI Dinesh Rathore, in-charge of Mavta outpost, learned that a man named Lakhan Meena from Bhakarkhedi, along with three accomplices, was transporting a large MD consignment in a black Creta car from Behpur-Mandsaur to Riyawan.

Police set up a blockade at Ranigaon crossing, but the driver sped off on spotting them.

During the chase, the suspects fled via Chipiya to Bilandpur on a dirt track and abandoned the car in a forested patch before escaping into the darkness despite a search of nearby fields and bushes.

A search of the abandoned vehicle uncovered three packets in a cloth bag under the driver's seat, containing MD.

Police registered a case under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Lakhan and his two accomplices remain absconding and police are probing the drug's source, suppliers and buyers. SHO Shankar Singh Chauhan and SI Dinesh Rathore led the operation.

Collector reviews progress at Ratlam mega Industrial Park

Collector Ajay Katesaria visited the Mega Industrial Park/Smart Industrial Township, spread across approximately 1,466.679 hectares, to review industrial activity and infrastructure development.

He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Ujjain, executive director Rajesh Rathore.

The investment zone, being developed across Jamthoon, Bibaroud, Julwania, Palsodi, Rampuria and Sarwani Khurd, aims to attract large-scale investment and generate local employment through modern industrial infrastructure.

The six-village project is a key district initiative focused on creating an investment ecosystem and expanding employment opportunities for residents through planned industrial development.

Officials discussed infrastructure required for units to become operational on schedule.

During the visit, the collector inspected the Fujiyama Solar Plant and examined robotic machines manufactured in Japan and China, inquiring about their efficiency, accuracy and production activities.

Company representatives said nearly 80% of the workforce comprises local employees. The collector commended the initiative as an example of combining industrial growth with local employment generation.

He also inspected the under-construction LNJ Green PET plant, where representatives briefed him on construction progress, planned production activities and preparations for operationalisation.

Discussions covered timely development of industrial units and availability of necessary infrastructure.

The collector later visited the investment zone in Palsodi village and reviewed ongoing infrastructure construction and industrial development.

He sought details from officials on work progress, practical challenges and possible solutions to address them.