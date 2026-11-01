Class 10 Student Collapses During Warm-Up, Dies Despite Brother’s CPR Attempt In Indore | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old Class 10 student died after suddenly collapsing while warming up at Atal Khel Parisar in Indore on Saturday evening. His elder brother desperately tried to save him by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but the teenager failed to respond.

The deceased was identified as Kanishk Boyak, who had been regularly visiting the sports complex for exercise. The incident occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm, leaving his family and acquaintances shocked.

According to information, Kanishk was warming up at the sports complex when he suddenly collapsed. His 17-year-old brother, Divyansh, immediately rushed to help him and attempted to revive him through CPR. However, Kanishk showed no signs of recovery.

He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The exact cause of death has not yet been established. Family relative Harish Boyak said Kanishk had been visiting Atal Khel Parisar regularly for the past two to three years to maintain his fitness.

Acquaintances revealed that Kanishk had experienced a similar episode a few years ago when he collapsed while running. Doctors had reportedly indicated a possible heart-related problem at that time. However, his health had remained stable since the incident, and he continued exercising regularly.

Kanishk's family has connections to Scheme-78 and Raj Mohalla. He and his elder brother lived with their mother in Raj Mohalla. Their father had died in a road accident approximately 12 years ago, leaving their mother to raise both children.

The sudden death of the teenager has devastated the family, particularly his elder brother, who witnessed the incident and attempted to save him. Kanishk's last rites are scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm.