Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Felicitated At Free Press Awards 2026, Four MiC Members And 18 Corporators Honoured For Civic Work | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recognising his work towards laying the foundation for a future-ready Indore, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was felicitated by various organisations and associations at a programme organised by Free Press on its premises on Saturday.

The event also saw four MiC members and 18 corporators being honoured with awards after being selected by the Mayor in recognition of their performance.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was the chief guest for the event. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia were present as special guests.

On behalf of Free Press, its director in-charge Pravin Nagar felicitated the Mayor.

Apart from the newspaper, Indore’s think tank Abhayas Mandal’s Mala Thakur, Shivaji Mohte and Murli Khandelwal; Cloth Market Association’s Rajnish Chordia and Kailash Mungad; Emerald Developers' vice president (sales and marketing) Archana Argawal, Sanstha Seva Surbhi's Om Prakash Nareda, Kamal Kalwani, Mukud Karya and Arvind Jaiswal felicitated Bhargav.

Likewise, Shree Gujrati Samaj's Deepak Bhai Soni, Govind Patel and Deepak Shah; Sahayata Evam Sadachar Samiti's Anil Bhandari; Shree Guru Singh Sabha's Monu Bhatiya, Jitendra Singh Bhatiya, Satpal Singh Bhatiya and Paramjeet Singh; Nagar Samaj's vice president Nilesh Nagar, secretary Sanjay Nagar, Kishore Nagar and KK Bajaj and Kerala Samaj's Sajan Panikar and Joseph Thomas felicitated Bhargav.