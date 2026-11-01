Indore Liquor Contractor Jagdish Lakhwani Accuses Elder Brother Of Assault Over Mother's Will And Property Dispute, Police Register NCRs | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor contractor Jagdish Lakhwani has accused his elder brother, Rajesh Lakhwani, of assaulting him over a property dispute and pressuring him to withdraw as a witness to their late mother's will.

Jagdish sustained injuries to his face and body in Saturday morning's alleged attack. Tukoganj police registered non-cognizable reports (NCRs) following complaints from both sides.

According to Jagdish, he was returning to his New Palasia residence after offering prayers at a temple when his brother, also known as Raju, stopped him nearby. Raju allegedly asked him to withdraw as a witness to their mother's will. Jagdish refused, insisting their sister receive her rightful share. The argument escalated into an alleged assault.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Chauhan confirmed that NCRs were registered following complaints from both sides.

Dispute over three plots

Jagdish said their mother had distributed her property among her three children through a will. Their sister, who lives in Surat, Gujarat, received three plots, including one in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

After their mother's death, Raju allegedly challenged the will's authenticity in court and pressured Jagdish to change his testimony.

Jagdish also alleged that police made him wait at Tukoganj police station before sending him to MY Hospital for a medical examination.