 CLAMPDOWN: Collector Imposes Rs 2L Fine On Ratlam's Chaitanya Techno School, School May Lose Recognition
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajesh Batham imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Shri Chaitanya Techno School in Delanpur and initiated steps to cancel its recognition. The action follows the discovery of the school selling educational materials directly from its premises, a violation the school has admitted.

Raid follows complaint

The administration acted on a complaint that Shri Chaitanya Techno School was selling books, uniforms, and other materials directly from the school. A raid was conducted on July 7, during which some parents were found collecting educational materials. The administration team had to break a lock to access a room containing the items.

School admits fault

Following the raid, the district education officer reported to the collector, who issued a notice to the school management, demanding a response by July 12. The school management admitted its wrongdoing in its reply.

Strict penalty and further action

Collector Rajesh Batham stated that the penalty imposed is the maximum allowed, but given the severity of the violation, a recommendation has been made to the government to cancel the school's recognition.

Confiscated materials

-- The raid uncovered a significant quantity of school materials:

-- 304 packets from three rooms on the ground floor and one room on the first floor

-- School uniforms, belts, ties, socks

-- 295 packets of sweaters

-- 366 bundles of books for classes 1 to 10

-- Nine packets of books

-- Three bundles of copies

-- All confiscated items were sealed and handed over to the district education officer.

