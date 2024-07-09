Cinema Is The Father Of OTT Platforms, Will Always Be Evergreen & Timeless: Suniel Shetty

Sunil Shetty interacting with media | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cinema is the father of OTT platforms, it will always be evergreen and timeless, said actor Suniel Shetty during a two-day visit to the city on Monday.

The actor said the craze for cinema will never diminish. 'It existed in the past and will continue in the future. Bollywood directors are experimental, which sometimes leads to not-so-good films, whereas South Indian cinema is connected with the audience, leading to the dubbing or copying of South films into Hindi and other languages. OTT platforms mainly provide a platform for emerging artists,' he said.

He also emphasised the importance of films in different languages, every creation has its own essence, it is just one fact it should be made in favour of the country.

Shetty, talking about Indore, stated that it is the cleanest and slowly moving towards being a green city that has a different vibe and connection. The people in the city are humble. He also said that he would love to make an investment deal in the city in future, whenever some good opportunity emerges.

Read Also MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Govt Doctor Accused Of Rape

Interacting with mediapersons, Shetty was questioned about his contribution in Border 2, where he stated he is close to his retirement but the film Border is always close to his heart, it not only gave him recognition but also kept him a hero in the industry even today.

This film will always remain close to his heart. Though he has done films like Hera Pheri and Welcome, Border remains a legendary film. He expressed a desire to play a character like the one in Sharaabi, saying that if given a chance, he would love to take on that role.

Revealing the secret of his fitness, he mentioned that his mornings always start with yoga or exercise. He works continuously and stays happy. He eats only as much as necessary.

Actor plants saplings at Rewti Range

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav clicks picture of actor Sunil Shetty with BSF jawans |

Actor Sunil Shetty joined the plantation campaign organised at Rewti Range and planted saplings with BSF jawans in the presence of Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday. On this occasion, while giving detailed information to actor Shetty about planting 51 lakh saplings, the mayor informed him that how Indore will create a world record by planting saplings in Rewti Range on July 14, how pits have been dug for plantation and how this campaign is being run with public participation and other details.

Mayor Bhargav said that in view of the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest of the plantation ceremony organised under ëEk Ped Maa Ke Naamí campaign on July 14, Minister Vijayvargiya inspected the programme site located at Rewti Range campus.