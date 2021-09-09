Christians celebrate last day of Novena

Indore: The Christian community celebrated the last day of Novena on Wednesday with special prayers and worship. Novena is an ancient devotion that consists of 9 days of prayer. Novenas are often prayed in preparation for a feast day or with a specific intention.

The community prayed for the health and happiness of the residents of Indore.

A Holy Mass was offered in the presence of the leadership and the participation of Father Thomas Mathew, Father Anthony Sami, Father Suresh Sonwani and other fathers at Red Church.

At St Joseph’s Church, Nanda Nagar, the main priest of the Holy Mass was Father Thomas Rajmanikam.

“Mother Mary’s birth inaugurated new grace. I exhort all people of various castes, creed, colour and nation to be blessed and be saved from the coronavirus,” Fr Thomas said. He added that Mary had asked Christians to follow the words and commandments of God, to pray the Rosary daily, to make penances for sins, to help needy humans, to pray for the souls in purgatory and to have fear of God.

Father Naveen Raj too spoke. Bible lessons were read by Helen Mangeshkar and Benjamin Anto. Father Naveen Raj read the Gospel.

‘Bringing them back on track’

"The celebration of the birth anniversary of Mother Mary will be successful when we’re able to imbibe one or two of the many qualities of Mother Mary in our lives. When baby Jesus had stayed in Jerusalem, his parents patiently searched for him. In today’s era, many of our young men and women have forgotten the right path by getting trapped in the illusions of this world. We have to patiently find them and bring them back to the right path," said Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal, SVD.

