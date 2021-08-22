Indore: Giving message of unity, Christian family embraces Raksha Bandha

Indore

Relationships mean the same and hold the same importance irrespective of religion, region or caste. Setting an example of unity in diversity, a Christian family has not only adapted themselves but embraced the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Meet this progressive family led by 60-year-old Prem Vincent, 58-year-old Sunita John, 51-year-old Vinita Vincent, 46-year-old Suraj Simon and 45-year-old Rinku John.



“Religion is often used as source of creating divisions among people, especially following the British ideology of divide and rule, but religion’s idea is to create unity not divide,” Prem said. He added that their philosophy isn’t restricted and rather understands the root of Christianity that teaches us to love one another.

“Festivals are moments of joy and every religion teaches us to share joy and love amongst our family members and society,” 28-year-old HR professional and baker Shruti Vincent said. Being born in a family where sharing and caring were the first lessons, she felt it was obvious to embrace the social culture.

“When we embrace every colour, then we can see the beauty of a rainbow, so we must accept all the good irrespective of the differences,” 26-year-old Shilpa Vincent Itwal, said.

The little ones in the family Steeve Simon (10) and Sheena Simon (5) cheered up at the festival of Rakhi and said, “Many of our friends skip such important festivals and feel left out, but they don’t have to... It’s easy. We should celebrate everything and do whatever makes us smile!”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:27 AM IST