Chennai’s Thak-Thak Gang Targets Indore; Thieves Puncture Cars & Flee With Valuables

Chennai’s Thak-Thak Gang Commits Thefts In Indore, Changes Clothes To Dodge Police; CCTV Footage Retrieved | Representative photo/ Pixy.org

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of thieves from Chennai have now made their way to Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The seven member gang named Thak-Thak Gang puncture cars of the residents, loot their valuables and flee. As soon as they commit the theft, they change clothes, in the middle of the road so to trick police.

The notorious gang made lakhs of rupees deceiving people and were about to commit another theft when they were caught by the police.



According to information, the seven member gang were caught in a CCTV Footage where they were going to commit theft in the Banganga area of the city. Also, to dodge police, the criminals avoid using mobile phones and change their clothes after committing the crimes.

Case of Devendra Panwar

According to DCP Zone-3 Pankaj Pandey, on July 15, Devendra Panwar from Pandhana fell victim to the gang at Lavkush Square. The culprits punctured his car and stole jewellery and cash worth over Rs. 10 lakhs. The same gang was involved in a similar incident in the Siyaganj area under the Kotwali police station, where they punctured a car and fled with Rs. 35,000 from a woman.

Connecting the dots from the CCTV footage, the police tracked the suspects to Madni Darbar Hotel, where they were seen enjoying a non-vegetarian meal before committing the crime. Post-crime, the suspects were spotted near the railway station but had changed their clothes to avoid being recognized.

Thak-Thak Gang Modus Operandi

Inspector Devendra Singh mentioned that these criminals are part of the Thak-Thak Gang, known for thefts across the country. Initially, they used to throw dirt on cars to distract owners and steal. Later, they started dropping money to deceive people. The gang members travel by train and do not use mobile phones to avoid being traced.

Price placed

The DCP has announced a reward of Rs. 10,000 for any kind of information about the suspects. The police are distributing flyers at bus stands and railway stations to gather leads.