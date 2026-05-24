Chef Killed, Several Class 12 Students Injured As SUV Falls Into Ditch Near Ujjain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chef was killed and 7 Class 12 students were injured after a Scorpio SUV carrying a group of friends from Indore plunged into a ditch in Ujjain on Sunday.

According to informaion, the incident occurred near the Badnawar bypass in Ujjain district in the early hours of Sunday.

The group was on its way to the Sanwariya Seth temple to celebrate a birthday and seek blessings when the accident occurred.

Vehicle lost balance and overturned

According to police, the mishap took place around 4 am. Preliminary investigations suggest that poor visibility, ongoing road construction work and a dead cow lying on the road may have contributed to the accident.

In an attempt to avoid the obstruction, the driver reportedly swerved, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn into a roadside ditch.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Parihar (18), a resident of Mangaliya Lasudia Mori village.

He worked as a chef at Jafa Cafe located in Indore’s Scheme No. 78 area. Police said Vishal suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

Read Also Indore News: Minor Dies After Speeding Car Flips Shoulder Crashes Into Stationary Bus

Family members said Vishal is survived by his parents, an elder brother and a sister. The family, originally from Pachore, is currently residing in Indore.

Seven others travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident. The injured have been identified as Nilesh, Piyush, Chandan, Jeevan, Om, Ayush and Milan. All of them are believed to be students and close friends of the deceased.

Injured rushed to Indore for advanced treatment

Hospital authorities said Nilesh and Piyush suffered serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Indore for advanced treatment. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

The injured were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

Police are examining whether road conditions, visibility issues or driver error played a role in the accident.

Authorities have also appealed to motorists to exercise caution while travelling during the night and early morning hours.