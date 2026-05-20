22-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed, 3 Injured In Head-On Crash Of Cars On Indore Bypass | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old engineering student was killed while three others sustained injuries after his car collided with another car coming from the wrong side near Tejaji Nagar flyover late on Monday night.

The accident occurred around 12:45 am near the AB Road bypass flyover when the victim was returning home from a hospital. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely mangled.

A police team rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information and rushed the injured to MY Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pratham Choudhary, a resident of Rangwasa. The injured include Choudhary's cousins, Chetan Choudhary (35) and Krishna (30), both residents of Sanwer, who were travelling with him. The other car s driver, Yuvraj (29), a resident of Mhow, also sustained injuries. All three are currently undergoing treatment.

Pratham Choudhary had gone to a hospital where Krishna s wife was admitted for her delivery. He was taking Krishna home, and midway they met with the accident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Yuvraj was driving the car allegedly on the wrong side of the road. The vehicles spun out of control after the collision. Both damaged cars have been seized for further investigation.

The deceased s family members claimed that the oncoming car was travelling at high speed and the people inside were under the influence of alcohol. After the crash, Yuvraj s companions abandoned him and fled the spot, they added.

Choudhary was the only son of his parents and was studying electronic engineering. He was actively preparing to move to Pune for his higher studies.