Indore News: Minor Dies After Speeding Car Flips Shoulder Crashes Into Stationary Bus | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old minor died after his speeding car overturned multiple times before crashing into a stationary bus under the Khudel police station limits on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near Index Medical College on Nemawar Road.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sushant, son of Ajay Chauhan and a resident of Vinayak Township in Devguradia.

Police said Sushant was driving the car at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. During the accident, he was thrown out of the moving vehicle and suffered severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot. The impact of the crash was so severe that a pole was also broken.

BACKGROUND

Sushant had taken his neighbour’s car and gone out for a drive with a friend. His friend also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to family members, a dhaba owner informed them that the driver might have pressed both the handbrake and the foot brake near a petrol pump. The vehicle then hit a mound of dirt near the bus parking area, which acted as a ramp, and the car flipped into the air before crashing into a stop sign pole and the stationary college bus.

Sushant was a student of Class 9. A probe has been initiated and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Speeding SUV hits two, one dies

A speeding SUV hit two youths in the Chhatripura area early on Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the Ganesh Temple in the Silawatpura area between 4 am and 5 am.

The victims, identified as Tanveer Khan, 19, and his friend Faizan Mansoori, 22, were seriously injured in the collision. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where Tanveer Khan died during treatment, while Faizan is undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage of the incident also circulated on social media, showing the two youths talking while standing near their scooter when the speeding SUV hit them.

According to family members, several youths were standing outside in the area during the early morning meal time when the speeding Scorpio hit them and fled the scene. Police have started an investigation to trace the driver and the vehicle.

Woman dies after falling from bike, run over by truck

In a third accident, a 40-year-old woman died after falling from a moving motorcycle near Dudhiya in the Khudel police station area.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Seema Chauhan. She was travelling with her husband Ram Singh Chauhan, who was riding the bike. The motorcycle lost balance after colliding with another vehicle, causing Seema to fall onto the road. A passing truck then ran over her, killing her on the spot.