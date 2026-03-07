Bhopal News: Metro AFC System In Final Testing Stage Likely To Be Rolled Out For Public Use By Next Week | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final testing of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) machines has started at all eight metro stations on the priority corridor.

A team from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting four-level tests of the system. Once completed, Metro Rail Management will move to commercial operations, with the AFC system likely to start functioning from next week.

Sources in Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) told Free Press that commissioning and testing of AFC system is in final stage. Software installation is complete, and four-level testing is now underway across all stations.

The system will ensure no revenue loss, preventing passengers from using a ticket for further travel beyond the purchased station. Through digital ticketing, commuters can open station gates themselves.

Since metro services began on December 21, a manual ticketing system has been in place. Passengers have been using manual tickets to board trains between Subhash Nagar Metro stop and AIIMS.

When contacted, MPMRC Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said commissioning and testing are underway, and the system is expected to be available for public use by next week.

Contract cancelled earlier

When the priority corridor work in Bhopal and Indore neared completion, MPMRC had engaged Turkish company Asis Guard for AFC installation. The company had won the tender to install 199 gates in Bhopal and 227 in Indore.

However, the contract was scrapped last year after its parent company was found supplying drones to Pakistan during the war. The tender was cancelled for national security reasons, leading to the launch of manual ticketing in both cities.Following this, MPMRC brought in DMRC to complete the installation of AFC systems in Bhopal and Indore.