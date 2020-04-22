Central team assures special funds for Indore to combat coronavirus

Indore: Abhilakshya Likhi, Additional Secretary Government of India and leader of the visiting Central team, assured on Wednesday that efforts will be made to get special funds from the Central Government for the city. He said adequate resources will be provided by the Central Government.

Likhi said this while interacting with public representatives here at AICTSL Board room on Wednesday. After receiving suggestions from them he said that a special campaign will be launched in the city to bring awareness about ccoronavirus. Instructions have been given to the district administration for this. He appealed to the public representatives to cooperate in this campaign.

Likhi said the administration and public representatives should prepare the people both in case the lockdown opens or it is extended in the coming days. He said there should be wide publicity to inform the people about the likely situation. He said the administration should bring about a decentralised system of purchasing agriculture produce at support price.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, IG Vivek Sharma, collector Manish Singh, Central Team Dr Jugal Kishore, joint advisor to MDMA Naval Prakash, director Food, Government of India, Simarjit Kaur were present. From the public representatives MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs, Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Sanjay Shukla, Usha Thakur, Jeetu Patwari, Vishal Patel, Former MLAs Gopi Nema, Jeetu Jirati, Manoj Patel and Sudarshan Gupta, former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe and other public representatives were specially present.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said in the meeting that regular communication is being maintained with all the public representatives. He said that efforts are constantly being made to increase the capacity of testing the corona samples in Indore. In a day or two, the lab of Aurobindo Hospital will get permission to test for corona virus samples. Apart from this, efforts are being made to allow setting up of new labs. He said that if needed, one thousand samples will be sent outside the state for further investigation.