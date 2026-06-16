CCTV Footage: 70-Year-Old Temple Trustee Beaten To Death For Stopping Drunk Guard From Entering Temple In Indore’s Annapurna Area |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old temple trustee was allegedly beaten to death with a stick in Indore's Annapurna area after he stopped a drunk watchman from entering the temple.

The accused, identified as temple watchman Mukesh Sharma, allegedly struck the victim more than 31 times with a stick after being reprimanded for arriving at the temple drunk. He is currently in police custody.

According to ACP Shivendu Joshi, the incident took place around 5:30 am on Tuesday in the Annapurna area of Indore. The deceased was identified as Kailash Modi.

Modi had been managing the temple for a long time. Police said Mukesh was addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances on the temple premises while intoxicated. Modi had reportedly counselled him on several occasions in the past.

However, on Tuesday morning, when Mukesh again arrived at the temple in an inebriated condition, Modi tried to stop and counsel him. This enraged Mukesh, who allegedly picked up a stick and attacked him.

CCTV footage surfaces:

#WATCH | #Indore: Man Fatally Hits Temple Trustee In #Indore's Annapurna Area After Being Stopped From Entering Temple In Drunken State #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PvUseecfGv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 16, 2026

Seeing the assault, Modi tried to flee, but Mukesh chased him and caught up with him after a short distance. He then allegedly rained blows indiscriminately, striking Modi more than 31 times on the head, arms and legs.

Bleeding profusely, Modi managed to enter a nearby Gurudwara in a desperate attempt to save himself. However, the accused allegedly followed him there and continued the assault, repeatedly hitting him on the head.

According to local sources, a satsang was underway at the Gurudwara around 5 am, and the sounds from the gathering may have prevented people from hearing the victim's cries for help.

Victim dies during treatment, accused arrested

Suffering from severe head injuries, Kailash Modi eventually collapsed and lost consciousness. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the vice-president of the Gurudwara, there were already complaints and cases pending against Mukesh over his behaviour and for harassing people on the temple premises.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused has been taken into custody.