MP News: Achaleshwar Temple Priest Threatens, Beats Devotee After He Asks Him To Offer Prasad Properly — VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee was allegedly beaten by a priest after dispute over prasad at a famous Shiv temple in Gwalior on Sunday.

The devotee claimed that the priest threw the prasad while offering it.

The incident took place at Achaleshwar Mahadaev Temple in Gwalior after a dispute over offering prasad.

The incident reportedly took place in the Natraj Bhawan and was captured on CCTV cameras.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the footage, the priest can be seen pointing his finger at the devotee and scolding him. The devotee is seen arguing with other people present at the spot. During the argument, one person is seen taking the priest away, while another person tries to control the devotee.

Watch the video below :

The matter falls under the Kampoo Police Station area.

According to information, the victim Rajesh Bohra (54), a resident of Lakshmiganj Lashkar, said he has been visiting the temple for the last 40 years. On March 29, he went to offer prayers and gave prasad to priest Gagan Katare to offer to the deity.

He alleged that the priest threw the prasad while offering it, after which he asked him to place it properly.

This reportedly angered the priest and an argument started. Rajesh Bohra alleged that the priest asked temple staff to take him to Natraj Bhawan and “teach him a lesson.” He was then taken to a room where another priest, Gaurav Katare, allegedly slapped him, grabbed his neck and pushed him.

The victim also claimed that the priest threatened to kill him and warned that he would destroy him through tantric rituals. Bohra said he and his family are now scared and have requested security.

He further said that he had earlier taken initiation from the same priest involved in the dispute, but still faced such behavior.

CSP Manish Yadav said that no formal complaint has been received yet. He added that once a complaint is filed, the matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken if the allegations are found true. The temple management has not yet responded to the allegations.