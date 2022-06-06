CBSE board exams in summer vacations, training session cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to delayed Central Board of Secondary School (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, teachers' training, and preparation for implementing NEP (New Education Policy) 2020 were hampered again.

CBSE delayed its board examination for academic session 2021-22 given inadequate time for preparation, but this has resulted in a clash in the regular school reopening in Madhya Pradesh from June and the exams.

Due to these clashes, CBSE schools in Indore and the state are unable to plan and train teachers, which is a necessary part of the NEP.

Considering the importance of board examinations for students’ future, schools are focusing entirely on preparing them for examinations. Many schools in Indore are holding last-minute doubt clearing sessions and providing necessary guidance to students.

UK Jha, former chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools | FP Photo

“We were planning to hold teachers’ training sessions and other necessary practical classes for them, but due to the clash of summer vacations with board examination, it isn’t possible this year,” UK Jha, former chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools, said.

He added that training is essential for teachers, as NEP’s implementation largely depends upon teaching techniques and imparting knowledge to students in a different way than before. “We cannot expect teachers to change from instructional to experiential without experiential training,” Jha said.

Kanchan Tare, current chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools | FP Photo

The current chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools Kanchan Tare said, “NEP 2020 sounds like a great update on the current education system, but to bring holistic learning, we need many more transformations.” She added that technology plays an important role in this transformation.

“We had to train teachers to utilise technology but not just in the traditional way, rather in a way that students can still find the challenge in learning even when they use google,” Tare added.

CBSE board exams will be tougher in 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations will get tougher from this academic session, as students will be required to answer questions assessing applications of concepts. Schools in Indore are discussing and contemplating practical learning strategies to prepare students for the examinations.

The board examinations in Academic Session 2022-23 will have a greater number of Competency-Based Questions (CBQ) or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper.