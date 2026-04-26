'Car Mein Bacche Hain,' Indore Family Pleads As Man Threatens To Smash Car Window In After Minor Collision -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has surfaced on social media showing a distressed family with children pleading with a man not to attack them and their car.

According to information, the chaos occurred in Indore after a minor collision between two vehicles. The accident made the other man angry, after which he stood in front of the family’s car holding a stick in his hand.

In the video, it could be heard that the parents repeatedly pleaded with the other person involved to stop, as he is scaring the children inside.

‘There are kids inside’

“Bhaiya car me bacche hain bhaiya, mat karo bhaiya, car me bacche hain…(Brother, there are children in the car, please don’t do this… there are children in the car ),” the parents kept pleading as the other man stood in front of the window.

INDORE 📍



कार में बच्चे हे छोड़ दीजिए गुहार लगाते रहे माता पिता

मगर दबंग ने एक नहीं सुनी दबंग मारने पर था उतारू



अपराध छोटी सी वाहन की टक्कर अगर टक्कर लगी तो मुआवजा होना चाहिए....कानूनी रास्ते होना चाहिए क्या

हिंसा करना धमकी देना सही है या गलत आप बताइए 🫵 pic.twitter.com/RTTdkTzCzA — KUNDAN PATEL (@KUNDAN00PATEL) April 26, 2026

The video also shows the man threatening the family by gesturing to smash the car’s window. He can also be seen forcing the father to roll down car’s window continuously.

Witnessing the entire incident left the children and woman inside the car completely frightened.

However, the victims alleged that, despite the pleadings, the man refused to listen and acted aggressively, creating a serious situation for the family.

Video goes viral

The video of the entire incident is doing rounds on social media attracting huge criticism from the netizens.

What began as a small accident turned into a heated argument. The family claims that instead of resolving the matter calmly or through legal means such as compensation or insurance, the accused chose intimidation and threats.

The incident has raised concerns about road rage and public safety. Experts say that in cases of minor accidents, there are proper legal procedures for compensation, and violence or threats are never justified.

Police are expected to investigate the matter based on the complaint.