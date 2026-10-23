Car Driver Allegedly Drags Elderly Man, Son On Bonnet For 4 Km In MP's Kukshi; VIDEO Viral | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A car driver allegedly dragged an elderly man and his son on the bonnet of his vehicle for nearly four kilometres following a collision in Kukshi town of Dhar district. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, bringing the alleged dangerous act to light.

According to reports, the incident began when the elderly man and his son objected to a collision involving the car. Instead of stopping to resolve the matter, the driver allegedly drove away while both men were on the bonnet of his vehicle.

The driver reportedly continued driving for nearly four kilometres, putting the lives of both men at risk. The elderly man sustained serious injuries during the ordeal. However, further details about his condition are awaited.

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Kukshi - A shocking incident was reported from Kukshi in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, where a car driver allegedly dragged an elderly man and his son on the bonnet of his vehicle for nearly four kilometres after they objected to a collision. The elderly man sustained serious injuries, while the accused was caught and beaten by locals before being handed over to the police. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 23, 2026

CCTV footage showing the alleged incident has emerged. The video has drawn attention to the driver's actions and the danger faced by the two men during the incident.

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Locals Catch Driver, Hand Him Over To Police

Following the incident, locals reportedly caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the events leading to it remain under scrutiny.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and the driver's alleged actions. The CCTV footage could help investigators establish the sequence of events and determine what happened during the incident.

The incident has also raised concerns about road safety and violent confrontations following traffic collisions.

Further details regarding the driver's identity, the current condition of the injured elderly man and any legal action taken against the suspect are awaited. Police have yet to provide further details about the incident.