 Cannes-Winning Director Chidananda S Naik Engages With SJMC Students, Shares Insights On Filmmaking & Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCannes-Winning Director Chidananda S Naik Engages With SJMC Students, Shares Insights On Filmmaking & Success

Cannes-Winning Director Chidananda S Naik Engages With SJMC Students, Shares Insights On Filmmaking & Success

In a conversation with Free Press, he shared, “We had only four days to make the film as per the criteria of the film category to be presented in the film festival.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian film director and screenwriter Chidananda S Naik was in the city to have an interactive session with the students of School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC), on Thursday. He also showcased his film “Sunflowers were the first ones to know” which won the first prize of La Cinef for best short in Cannes Film Festival 2024, which was a major triumph for India. The first prize for Chidananda was India's second in five years. 

In a conversation with Free Press, he shared, “We had only four days to make the film as per the criteria of the film category to be presented in the film festival. The film was 15 minutes long and won the first prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.” “The short film was based on folklore from Karnataka. This is the story we grew up with, so I have carried this idea since my childhood and I executed it in this film. It cannot be categorised into any particular genre but it falls in drama and fantasy kind of thing”, he shared while talking about the conceptualisation of the short film.

Read Also
MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical
article-image

Sharing his experience as a director, he stated “I have made three movies, along with one documentary till date. All in different languages Marathi, Kannada and one more but my comfort language is Kannada as it is my mother tongue and I am from Karnataka. I prefer the language where the story goes or connects with the public and is generated from.” “The students who are looking for a career in film-making should perceive it as any other professional course. Either by academic journey or on their own as the foundation and basics remain the same throughout. A proper navigation leads to a better path and success” he suggested while talking to the students.

He further added “People out there can learn film-making ideas like photography – different angles and shots through any medium. It can be mobile or theatre groups. The important aspect is dedication and the passion to learn and perceive.”

FPJ Shorts
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply
Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

“Film-making needs more preparation and training but theatre helps to learn certain skills and basic dynamics of working in this environment”, he said while throwing light on film-making. Sharing his experience about the students of SJMC, he stated, “The students were very interactive and kept on asking questions related to film-making. The platform and experiences they are getting will help them to be successful in the industry further on.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Launches Farmer Registry Initiative In MP, Aims For Unique Farmer IDs To Enhance Benefits...

Government Launches Farmer Registry Initiative In MP, Aims For Unique Farmer IDs To Enhance Benefits...

Indore Management Association To Host 3rd Women Leadership Conclave On September 26, Featuring 12...

Indore Management Association To Host 3rd Women Leadership Conclave On September 26, Featuring 12...

Major Police Reshuffle In Indore: 23 Inspectors & 2 Sub-Inspectors Transferred Across Stations

Major Police Reshuffle In Indore: 23 Inspectors & 2 Sub-Inspectors Transferred Across Stations

Recklessly Driven Truck Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Indore; Angry Mob Sets Container Truck On Fire

Recklessly Driven Truck Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Indore; Angry Mob Sets Container Truck On Fire

Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor

Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor