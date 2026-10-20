 Cannabis Hidden Among Cotton And Tuar Crops, Police Seize Plants Worth ₹8.20 Crore In MP's Dhar
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Cannabis Hidden Among Cotton And Tuar Crops, Police Seize Plants Worth ₹8.20 Crore In MP's Dhar

Police seized 6,863 cannabis plants weighing over 7,327 kg during Operation Prahar across six police station areas in MP's Dhar. Valued at approximately ₹8.20 crore, the plants were allegedly cultivated among cotton and tuar crops. Two suspects were arrested, nine remain absconding, and police registered 11 cases under the NDPS Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Cannabis Hidden Among Cotton And Tuar Crops, Police Seize Plants Worth ₹8.20 Crore In MP's Dhar
Cannabis Hidden Among Cotton And Tuar Crops, Police Seize Plants Worth ₹8.20 Crore In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 6,863 cannabis plants weighing more than 7,327 kg and valued at Rs eight crore during raids across six police station areas in Dhar district under 'Operation Prahar'.

ASP Vijay Dawar said at a press conference on Monday that illegal cannabis cultivation was detected in fields and forest areas under Manawar, Tirla, Rajgarh, Bagh, Tanda and Dhamnod police stations.

Police said cannabis plants were being grown among cotton, 'tuar' and other crops. Teams conducted searches and raids after receiving information about the cultivation.

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Eleven cases have been registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act. Two accused have been arrested, while nine others remain at large. Police teams are searching for them.

Dawar said the operation against illegal cultivation, production and trafficking of narcotics was being conducted under the guidance of SP Sachin Sharma.

Police are questioning the arrested accused and investigating the source of seeds used for cannabis cultivation. They are also trying to establish possible supply networks and identify other people who may be involved.

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