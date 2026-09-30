 Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Reviews Development Works In Dhar
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Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Reviews Development Works In Dhar

Minister-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya reviewed development works in Dhar, focusing on drinking water, irrigation, health, agriculture and Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan. He directed officials to prepare a summer water-shortage action plan and reviewed irrigation and health projects. Officials will hold camps across Janpad areas on October 3 to identify beneficiaries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Reviews Development Works In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya reviewed district development works at a District Development Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, MLA Nina Verma, collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, SP Sachin Sharma and other officials attended the meeting, which covered drinking water, irrigation, health, agriculture and the Chief Minister Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan.

Vijayvargiya directed officials to immediately prepare an action plan to prevent drinking water shortages during summer.

He reviewed the Dhar and Badnawar Lift Micro-Irrigation Projects and directed the agriculture department to conduct training and awareness programmes on 'rabi' gram cultivation and water-efficient crops.

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He also reviewed health infrastructure, including the medical college under construction through the PPP model and the proposed Ayurvedic college at Chikhaliya.

The public health engineering department presented details of tap-water schemes, and Vijayvargiya directed officials to plan according to available water sources.

Meena directed officials to identify potential drinking water sources and prepare an action plan under the Drinking Water Preservation Act.

Officials also reviewed the Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan, launched in Dhar on Aug 7. They will organise camps across all Janpad areas on Oct 3 to identify eligible beneficiaries and facilitate access to government schemes.

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