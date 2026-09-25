MP’s Dhar Tribal Hostel Purchase Order Sparks Confusion, Superintendents Asked To Seek Prior Approval | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A recent order from the Tribal Affairs Department in Dhar requires hostel superintendents to get prior approval from the department’s assistant commissioner, Parul Jain, before spending funds on various requirements.

The directive has created confusion, as an earlier state government order authorises Palak Sanghs and hostel superintendents to make such purchases.

Dhar, a Tribal-dominated district, has approximately 300 hostels receiving annual funds for supplies for resident students.

Traditionally, superintendents, in consultation with Teacher-Parent Associations, purchased items required for new and existing students.

However, assistant commissioner Jain, in an order dated Sept 8, 2026, directed superintendents of SC/ST boys' and girls' hostels and ashrams to submit proposals before spending available funds on furniture, equipment, building maintenance, skill development and educational tours.

The order directs them to submit proposals to the district office within seven days and spend funds only after obtaining competent approval.

However, a Madhya Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Affairs Department order dated July 24, 2018, authorised hostels, ashrams, schools and guardian committees to purchase materials, undertake building repairs, meet contingency expenses and pay for services related to running departmental institutions.

A superintendent, requesting anonymity, said hostels frequently require small items such as pressure cookers, cooking vessels and spoons, but purchases become difficult when permission is withheld.

The superintendent also alleged that officials sometimes insist that materials be purchased from specific vendors. Hostels have been functioning for three months, while funds have only recently been received.