Business lounge to open at Indore airport today

Indore: There is good news for frequent as well as elite class flyers of the region; the business lounge will start operation at the Devi Abhilyabai Holkar airport from Wednesday.

This will be the first airport of the State which will boast of a business lounge and will be able to accommodate 60 passengers. It will have a bar, eatery and resting area. Only metro cities airports have such facilities.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director, informed that the chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee and MP Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the lounge at 11.30 am. That the lounge will be just like a VIP lounge, which we already have, but this lounge would be used by VIP and VVIP passengers only. The business lounge caters to the needs of high-end travellers, who use premium debit and credit cards.