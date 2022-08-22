e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Man absconding in fraud case booked for rape

The suspect has been identified as Anand aka Suryakant Dixit, former president of the Press Club who is already at large in the district hospital scam case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
FIR (representational Image) |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): An absconding fraudster in a hospital scam case has been booked for repeatedly raping a woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in Burhanpur.

The victim hails from Shahpura area and has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a suspect on the pretext of providing a job about 8 months ago. As per the complaint, the accused called her and told her that he had arranged a job for her and asked her to come to the office where he repeatedly raped her.

As per complaints, the statements of the victim were recorded and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Giving further information, the superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha said that on receiving a complaint, a suspect has been booked under the relevant act. Police are further probing the case. The accused has been at large in a hospital scam case for a long time now. The Court also issued an arrest warrant against him two days ago.

Read Also
Burhanpur: Mineral department inspector booked for domestic violence, dowry
article-image

