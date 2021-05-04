Burhanpur: District administration releases video with an appeal to stay safe against Covid second wave

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has stepped up measures to combat Covid-19. District collector Praveen Singh has released a video wherein he has appealed to people to be cautious about the corona second wave infection, which is spreading fast. He asked them to recognize Covid symptoms and get right treatment.

He has appealed to residents to visit doctor in case they have cough, cold, fever, body ache or swelling in the eyes. The administration has asked people to stay safe, get vaccinated, follow corona protocol and lockdown measures. It has also asked people to have positive approach. At the same, it has taken action against corona norm violators.