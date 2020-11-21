A second corona wave will cost Maharashtra dearly: Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state cannot afford a second wave of coronavirus pandemic as witnessed in Delhi and Kerala. He appealed to the people to strictly observe self-discipline and Covid 19 norms including face cover, frequent hand wash and social distancing.

‘’If there is another corona wave in Maharashtra, it will cost everyone dearly,’’ said Tope. He held a marathon meeting with his department alerting them to take all possible measures to combat the virus.

Tope’s warning comes at a time when Delhi is currently facing a third wave of corona. Along with Delhi, there are fears of a second wave of corona in Maharashtra. The number of patients in Maharashtra has also increased alarmingly in the last two days.

"The state government has started taking precautions. If there is another wave of corona in Maharashtra, it will cost everyone dearly. I don't think there should be a wave in the state, but there is fear in my mind,” he noted. He further said the people of Maharashtra should learn from Kerala and Delhi where there is spike in corona cases because people are not complying with

Covid 19 protocol. People there are not wearing masks in public places nor are they keeping social distance.

Tope said with the reopening of schools from November 23 the district and civic administration along with teachers should take all measures to avoid spread in infection.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the state public health department has already issued a comprehensive advisory for district administration and municipal corporations on do’s and don’ts to tackle the second wave if it strikes the state. They have been asked to conduct regular surveys of influenza like illness and potential super spreaders, strengthening the treatment amenities including beds, Covid hospitals, care centres and health centres, uninterrupted supply of medicines and oxygen, and comorbidity clinics. The government emphasised the need for proper management of ambulances so that the Covid-19 patients will not face any problem.