Burhanpur: Descendants want facilities on par with freedom fighters' perks

Freedom fighters

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Descendants of freedom fighters have demanded that they be provided with the same benefits and facilities freedom fighters are entitled to. They have also demanded that kins of freedom fighters be honoured in connection with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Amid ongoing celebrations to mark 75 years of Indian Independence, members of the Freedom Struggle Descendants Organisation held a press conference in which they raised several demands.

Organisation member Sunil Gopaldas Gujarati said that freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the nation but their descendants are still craving for some basic facilities.

They were being ignored by the consecutive governments and not even remembered during the Independence and Republic Day celebrations. A memorandum has been sent to the PM, CM and others in this regard.

He also demanded that the families should be provided with the same benefits and facilities freedom fighters are entitled to in order to commemorate the invaluable contributions of freedom fighters towards the liberation of the country.

