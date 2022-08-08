Burhanpur Mayor takes oath to serve city

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The grand swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected mayor of Burhanpur Municipal Corporation was held at Nehru Stadium on Monday. Mayor, Madhuri Atul Patel took oath by raising slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". She also got emotional after taking the oath.

Along with the mayor, the oath of 48 councillors was administered by the collector and district magistrate (DM) Pravin Singh. Due to the presence of 48 councillors, a group oath of eight-eight councillors was administered in a sequential manner.

While addressing the programme, mayor Madhuri Patel expressed her gratitude for being chosen for the post and assured everyone to take the city to new heights of development. On this occasion, Prem Singh Patel, former minister and state BJP spokesperson Archana Chitnis, former mayor Atul Patel, Anil Bhosale, district president Manoj Ladwe and Congress district president Ismail Ansari were also present.

