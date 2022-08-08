MP: Elections for president at Burhanpur and Shahpur municipal council held

AFP

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for the post of president at the Burhanpur and Shahpur municipal council were held here on Monday.

In Burhanpur, Congress managed to win the contest by a margin of just one vote, while Shahpur, BJP won the election by five votes after witnessing the massive turmoil within the party.

According to information, Congress declared Anita Amar Yadav as its candidate for Burhanpur municipal corporation president, while BJP named Dhanraj Mahajan.

A total of 49 voters, including 48 corporators and one mayor cast their vote during the polling.

There was a tough contest between BJP and Congress here, Congress candidate Yadav got 25 votes, while BJP’s Mahajan got 24 votes. In this way, Congress got the chair of the Speaker by one vote.

In Shahpur municipal council, BJP's Sadhna Virendra Tiwari won the contest as 10 out of 15 councilors cast their votes in her favor, while congress candidate Deepali Mukesh got five votes. After the victory, Sadhna Tiwari said that the development of the village would be her priority.

Here in the Shahpur council, BJP has won nine seats, while Congress and Independent got five and one seat respectively.

Before the presidential election, there was turmoil within the BJP and the entire party was separated into two factions. Even, a group led by Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan took out a protest rally. Later, the BJP leaders somehow explained them and pacified the matter. Long talks were also held with senior BJP leaders on Sunday evening.

Role of independent corporators:

In Burhanpur municipal corporation, independent corporators played a crucial role.

During the local body election, out of a total of 48 wards, BJP won 19, while Congress won 15. One AIMIM candidate managed to win her, while 13 independent candidates emerged victorious. With no party having a clear majority, both BJP and Congress top brass tried their best to woe 14 other candidates and this time, Congress somehow managed to succeed in their mission.

After the declaration of the result, MLA Thakur Surendra Singh, Congress district president Ajay Raghuvanshi, Amar Yadav and other Congress leaders said that the victory of Congress has started from here. A strong opposition will lead to better development of the city.

