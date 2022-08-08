Indore: Munnalal Yadav elected as IMC speaker

Newly elected Munnalal Yadav (in white shirt) makes victory sing as he, along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav arrive at BCC on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected council of IMC elected Munnalal Yadav as speaker in its maiden convention at BCC on Monday.

A loyalist of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Munnalal is a six-time corporator.

He is currently a corporate from Ward No 27, the home turf of Vijayvargiya.

Yadav arrived at BCC with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Collector Manish Singh called the first convention of newly elected Mayor and corporators at 11 am on Monday wherein the speaker and members of the appellate committee were elected.

BJP organizational general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani said that Yadav was a unanimous choice of core committee members who met on Sunday evening at the local party office.

"The higher-ups in the party's state unit were informed about the core committee's choice. The top state brass approved the choice of the core committee after which Yadav's candidature for the speaker post was announced," added Sabani.

Corporators Niranjan Singh Chouhan and Rajesh Udawat were also in the race but Yadav had the last laugh.

Chouhan and Udawat are likely to be made members of the Mayor-in-Council.